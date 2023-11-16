Local Starbucks staff to strike Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starbucks workers at all eight unionized Starbucks stores in the St. Louis area will strike tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of “The Red Cup Rebellion.”

Baristas are demanding better handling over staffing, scheduling and other issues.

This all happens to take place on Red Cup Day when Starbucks hands out tens of thousands of free reusable cups.

Back in June, dozens of Starbucks workers from across St. Louis joined a nationwide protest claiming the coffee chain didn’t allow pride decorations, despite the company selling pride merch in stores.

