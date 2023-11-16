Surprise Squad
Local Starbucks staff to strike Thursday

The strike is part of ‘The Red Cup Rebellion’
Starbucks workers at all eight unionized Starbucks stores in the St. Louis area will strike tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of “The Red Cup Rebellion.”
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starbucks workers at all eight unionized Starbucks stores in the St. Louis area will strike tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of “The Red Cup Rebellion.”

Baristas are demanding better handling over staffing, scheduling and other issues.

This all happens to take place on Red Cup Day when Starbucks hands out tens of thousands of free reusable cups.

Back in June, dozens of Starbucks workers from across St. Louis joined a nationwide protest claiming the coffee chain didn’t allow pride decorations, despite the company selling pride merch in stores.

