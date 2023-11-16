Surprise Squad
KMOV to team up with Cardinals for 12th annual Holiday Gift Drive

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV is partnering with the Cardinals, Cardinals Care, Delaware North and the American Red Cross for the Cardinals’ 12th annual Holiday Gift Drive.

The gift drive will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Busch Stadium. Fans who donate a toy or gift card will receive a thermal mug full of hot chocolate from Delaware North, while supplies last. Donations are to be dropped off at Gate 4, and anyone unable to donate a toy can make a tax-deductible donation through Nov. 29 by clicking here.

The toys and money collected will provide holiday gifts to children of military families at Breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base. Donations will also be distributed to the American Red Cross, Angels’ Arms, Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center, and Marygrove and SouthSide Early Childhood Center so they can provide gifts to the children they serve.

