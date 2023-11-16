Fire breaks out at former Edwardsville Public Safety headquarters

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A two-alarm fire broke out at the former headquarters of Edwardsville Public Safety on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials tell FIrst Alert Four the fire was contained to the roof and nobody was injured. The building has not been occupied in years, but next to it, an apartment building and mixed-use development are being built.

The cause is under investigation.

