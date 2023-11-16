Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Family awarded $75 million in fatal DUI crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a man killed in a DUI crash where the suspect was fleeing police was awarded $75 million in damages on Wednesday by a St. Charles County jury.

Aron Richardson pleaded guilty in 2020 to a count of second-degree murder in the death of Krystofer Batsell in November 2018. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Charging documents show Richardson was fleeing police at speeds over 100-mph when he struck the vehicle Batsell was driving.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Joshua Harris, 41, of Clayton, was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Clayton
Victim identified in Major Case Squad investigation of Clayton homicide
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another

Latest News

Authorities said an at-large warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Trenell...
WANTED: Photo shows man wanted for Clayton murder
19-year-old mother shot and killed in East St. Louis
19-year-old mother shot and killed in East St. Louis
Wonderlights Christmas display at the Worldwide Technology Raceway
19-year-old mother shot and killed in East St. Louis
19-year-old mother shot and killed in East St. Louis
Oral arguments heard Thursday in lawsuit to strike Missouri’s abortion law
Oral arguments heard Thursday in lawsuit to strike Missouri’s abortion law