Family awarded $75 million in fatal DUI crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of a man killed in a DUI crash where the suspect was fleeing police was awarded $75 million in damages on Wednesday by a St. Charles County jury.

Aron Richardson pleaded guilty in 2020 to a count of second-degree murder in the death of Krystofer Batsell in November 2018. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Charging documents show Richardson was fleeing police at speeds over 100-mph when he struck the vehicle Batsell was driving.

