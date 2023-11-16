Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Cool Front Arrives Friday Morning

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Mild (For November) Tonight and Early Friday Morning
  • Cold Front Brings Cooler Air and 15% Chance of spotty light rain Early Friday Morning
  • Cooler Friday Afternoon Into the Weekend

Friday: The cold front arrives Friday morning with a 15% chance for a light shower. However, it will still be very mild for a November morning (most areas in the 50s). Then, temperatures stall as the front moves through and the daytime high will only climb to around 60. Look for a dry afternoon as clouds clear out.

What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal. Sunshine on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies for Sunday. Be ready for some wet weather early next work-week - rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: Models are currently showing agreement that it will be dry for travel on Wednesday and on Thanksgiving day. While it’s still early and we could see changes, that’s an encouraging peek at the holiday forecast. Models don’t quite agree on temperatures with a difference in the placement of a front. For now, we have highs in the upper 40s, but it could be a bit warmer or even a bit colder. We’ll refine the details as we get closer to Turkey Day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Joshua Harris, 41, of Clayton, was killed in a shooting Monday morning in Clayton
Victim identified in Major Case Squad investigation of Clayton homicide
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another

Latest News

Nov 16 afternoon weather
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday
November 16 seven-day forecast
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday
One More Warm Afternoon, Cooler Air Arrives Friday