ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Central School Bus Company will hold a hiring event this weekend.

The company is looking to hire drivers, monitors and technicians. The company said someone could make $26 an hour with weekly pay.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Missouri Central School Bus location on Union Boulevard.

