WANTED: Photo shows man wanted for Clayton murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -An at-large warrant has been applied for in the death of a Clayton man.

Authorities said an at-large warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Trenell Johnson, of St. Louis. He is charged with Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action, no bond authorized.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Harris, 41. (Clayton PD)

According to the Clayton Police Department, a call for shots fired was received Monday morning from the 7500 block of Wydown Blvd. Officers found the victim, Joshua Harris, 41, dead at the scene. The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated to investigate. The suspect, Trenell Johnson, and others were observed on surveillance video breaking into several vehicles Monday morning, November 13. Johnson was observed in a White Chrysler 300 throughout the night. Police say he was seen blocks from the victim’s residence approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the shooting, walking with a gun in his hand.

Harris observed what looked like people attempting to break into his wife’s vehicle, which was parked on Wydown. Harris confronted the suspects, and video showed several shots being fired from the Chrysler 300, resulting in Harris sustaining a fatal gunshot wound. Following the homicide, Johnson was observed on surveillance as he exited the White Chrysler 300, still wearing the same clothing as video surveillance depicted at the time of the shooting.

Johnson was identified by several individuals as the individual seen on video. He is not in custody and should be considered Armed and Dangerous. If you see him, please call 911. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or the investigation is asked to call (314) 955-0817.

