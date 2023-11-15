Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

‘Young Sheldon’ ending after 7 seasons; series finale to air in 2024

FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive...
FILE -- Iain Armitage, front left, of "Young Sheldon" answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons, front right, looks on during a panel discussion in 2017.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - CBS’s popular prequel spinoff to the hit series “The Big Bang Theory” is ending after seven seasons.

According to People, “Young Sheldon” will premiere its seventh and final season on Feb. 15, 2024, and sign off with a one-hour series finale on May 16, 2024.

“Young Sheldon” has been a hit with fans since first airing in 2017.

The spinoff series follows “Big Bang” character Sheldon Cooper’s life as a 9-year-old child prodigy living with his family and attending high school in Texas.

The sitcom stars Iain Armitage in the titular role along with Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Jim Parsons, as the voice of Sheldon.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” CNN quoted executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre in a statement.

With the conclusion of “Young Sheldon,” the beloved character will end after being on the air for 17 years.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you,” the show’s executive producers continued.

Fans of the show can also catch up on some of their favorite “Young Sheldon” episodes through streaming services such as Paramount+ and networks like TBS.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
A.G. Bailey’s ‘Kim Gardner Report’ released

Latest News

Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the...
Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays