Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Woman celebrating 101st birthday says her biggest piece of advice is to love everyone

Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this week with friends and family in Ohio. (Source: WTAP)
By Laura Bowen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP/Gray News) - An Ohio woman celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered to make the day special for Althea Southwick.

The 101-year-old said she was lucky to be a part of such a wonderful group of people.

“They are very special. Everyone made me feel so happy,” Southwick said.

She said her secret to a long life is smiling at everyone.

Southwick also said her biggest piece of life advice is to love everyone.

Her daughter said that her mother at 101 remains very adventurous.

Southwick went parasailing in Mexico for her 91st birthday with plans on doing it again.

Copyright 2023 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov....
Trump abandons his bid to move his New York hush-money criminal case from state to federal court
According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Jeremy Diaz fought for his life in the hospital for...
6-year-old dies 2 months after neighbor allegedly beat him with baseball bat
A pest control company is offering a homeowner $2,500 to infest their house with cockroaches.
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home
FILE - Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Kimmel is...
Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher gets 21 months for marijuana use while owning a gun