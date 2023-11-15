UAW members at Wentzville GM plant vote down tentative agreement

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - UAW members at the GM plant in Wentzville have voted against the tentative agreement the union and GM recently reached, First Alert 4 learned Wednesday.

According to a tally from UAW Local 2250, 1,637 UAW members in Wentzville voted ‘no;’ 1.421 voted in favor, meaning 53.5 percent of the UAW members at the plant voted to reject the contract. More than 54 percent of production workers voted against the deal, while a majority of skilled trades workers supported ratification. Eight ballots were voided. UAW had been on strike from the Big three American automakers (Ford, GM, and Stellanis). Tentative contracts with UAW and the automakers were announced in late October.

Workers at other plants have also rejected the contract UAW struck with the carmakers. Ford production workers in Louisville rejected the Ford-UAW contract and GM workers voted against the GM-UAW agreement. Both votes were close, with slightly more than 50 percent of workers voting no.

Workers initially asked for a 40% boost in pay, better pension and a 32-hour workweek. The tentative deal with GM includes 25% wage increases and the restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments, mirroring deals brokered with Ford and Stellantis.

