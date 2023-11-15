St. Louis wants your opinion to help shape future development in the city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis is in the process of updating their Strategic Land Use Plan to help guide how to shape our city block by block.

The plan authorizes what kind of development can happen and where throughout the city. From decisions on zoning to strategies for creating a more walkable and affordable city, the plan helps guide future development.

According to the City of St. Louis, the plan is in need of an update.

“A lot has changed in St. Louis since the first Strategic Land Use Plan (SLUP) was created in 2005. The updated SLUP will reflect the opportunities, challenges, and development dynamics facing our city today,” reads the website for SLUP.

Tuesday night was the first of several in-person meetings to hear from community members about what they want to see. The community engagement will continue through 2024.

Take the survey and voice your opinion here: https://www.slup-stl.com/

