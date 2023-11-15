Surprise Squad
St. Louis County hosts first youth summit

A push to protect teens from substance abuse took place in St. Louis County on Tuesday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A push to protect teens from substance abuse took place in St. Louis County on Tuesday.

It was the first youth summit held in St. Louis County that taught students about drugs and how to address mental health.

Students from various school districts around St. Louis County learned how to better handle emotions and traumatic experiences.

