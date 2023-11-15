SLU women’s soccer get warm send off as they hope to make history

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Billikens are hoping to make history.

Saint Louis University women’s soccer team got a send-off from the school this morning.

They hit the road today for the NCAA tournament.

After an opening-round win against Indiana last week, they will play Friday against Georgetown in the second round.

They’ve made six straight appearances in the NCAA tournament, but have never made it to the third round.

