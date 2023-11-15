SIUE Men’s Soccer team preparing to play in the NCAA Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time in seven years, the SIUE Men’s Soccer team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars enter the tournament with an undefeated record, 16-0-3, punching their ticket after winning the Ohio Valley Conference. In the first round, they draw Memphis, a team they’ve already seen this year. But this is the biggest tournament of the year. The stakes are higher, and this team is ready for the challenge.

“We played them in the pre-season, but it was so early, you can’t really tell much,” said head coach Cale Wassermann “But at least we have an idea of what we’re up against. We’ll be prepared but we know they will be as well.”

“We’ve got a lot of experienced guys,” midfielder Seth Korenek said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who are also younger but hungry and ready to make an impact as well. I think we have a well-rounded squad and definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

“This group was phenomenal in the regular season and conference tournament, and we’ve prepared well to get us to this point,” Wassermann said. “Now, it’s about executing and hopefully we can put some balls in the back of the net.”

The Cougars will hit the road for this first-round match-up. It will be in Memphis on Thursday, November 16.

