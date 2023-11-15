Surprise Squad
Saint Louis Closet Company, STL Bucket List teaming up for Toys for Tots

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Toys for Tots is in desperate need of donations to fulfill gift wishes this holiday season.

STL Bucket List and Saint Louis Closet Company are teaming up to collect new unwrapped toys.

The Toys for Tots program distributes toys, books and other gifts to less fortunate children during the Christmas season across the St. Louis region.

