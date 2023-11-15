Surprise Squad
Postal worker pleads guilty to stealing, depositing checks

(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A U.S. Postal Service employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing numerous checks from the mail and depositing them into her personal bank account.

According to a U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri news release, 27-year-old Porcia Denise Rhodes pleaded guilty in federal court in St. Louis to one count of bank fraud and one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.

Federal prosecutors said Rhodes was a mail processing clerk and admitted she stole about 21 checks, scratching out the original payee’s name and writing her own. In one instance, she stole a birthday card with a $500 check a Troy, Illinois woman mailed to her grandson.

Rhodes deposited the checks, totaling $5,035, into her own bank account.

Rhodes is set to be sentenced Feb. 12 and faces up to 30 years in prison on the fraud charge. The theft charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, according to the release.

