One More Mild Day, Cooler Air Friday

Another Day In The 70s Thursday

A front brings cooler air and a 20% rain chance Friday Morning

Cooler and More Near Normal Friday Afternoon-Weekend

Thursday: Another mild day, though we start cool in the 40s. Not as chilly as earlier in the week during the morning though, and it will warm rapidly. Highs reach near 70, well above the normal of 55, but not quite to the record of 78 from 1952. Expect a dry day and lots of sunshine to start, with increasing clouds late day and evening.

Friday: The cold front arrives Friday morning with a 20% chance for a light shower. However, it will be very mild for a November morning, above 50 degrees. Then temps stall as the front moves through and our daytime high will be stuck in the upper 50s. But it will be a dry afternoon and any morning clouds will start to clear out later in the day.

What’s Next: The weekend forecast is dry and cooler, but still near to slightly above normal. Lots of sunshine Saturday and partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday. Then rain chances ramp up Monday and Tuesday.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weather: Models are currently showing agreement that it will be dry for travel on Wednesday and on Thanksgiving day. While it’s early and we could see changes, that’s an encouraging early look at the holiday forecast. Models don’t quite agree on temperatures with a difference in the placement of a front. For now, we have a high near 50, but it could be a bit warmer or even a bit colder. We’ll refine the details as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

