Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing

The BP Gas Station on West Florissant and Adelaide.
The BP Gas Station on West Florissant and Adelaide.(KMOV News 4)
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A gas station in North City is ordered to close its doors temporarily among other conditions after a nuisance hearing Wednesday.

“It needs to go,” Karen Greer, who owns a business down the road from the BP, said. “It brings nothing to the community but issues.”

The BP on West Florissant and Adelaide has been a problem property for years, according to neighbors. First Alert 4 has covered several of these crimes, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they’ve responded to 826 calls for service to the BP’s address, 4126 W. Florissant Ave., since the beginning of 2018 and 49 calls so far in 2023.

An attorney contracted by the city, Tom Yarbrough of The Yarbrough Law Firm, was set to hear testimony from residents both for and against the BP Wednesday morning, however, people who live in the area told First Alert 4 they were left without a voice after waiting nearly two hours to learn the city’s attorney, Sue Phelps, and the attorney for the BP owner made a decision for them through a consent agreement.

The consent agreement includes 5 conditions imposed on the business:

  1. The property owner will hire security from an *approved list of contracted officers from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. That list will come from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.
  2. All property code and maintenance violations will be addressed and remedied within 60 days of notice.
  3. The business is ordered to close for seven consecutive days beginning midnight Nov. 19 to 5 a.m. Nov. 26.
  4. The business owner and staff will attend conflict coaching and training through the St. Louis Conflict Resolution Center within 60 days of the consent agreement.
  5. The sale of single-serve cigarettes and over-the-counter medications outside of their original packaging will be prohibited.

Alderwoman for Ward 11 Laura Keys was in attendance Wednesday. She said the agreement proves that illegal things have been taking place behind closed doors.

“You wouldn’t have to agree to not sell drug paraphernalia if you weren’t selling drug paraphernalia,” Keys said. “So, we know we got a problem.”

Neighbors said ordering the gas station to close its doors for a week isn’t enough.

“I am the only business owner on that block along with the gas station, and as long as I’ve been a business owner since 2003, I have been plagued with the results of the loitering and the crime that has been around that gas station and at that gas station,” Greer said.

St. Louis Department of Public Safety officials told First Alert 4 after the hearing that reaching a settlement is a win, and this conflict could have lasted much longer.

An attorney for BP declined to speak to First Alert 4.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
A.G. Bailey’s ‘Kim Gardner Report’ released

Latest News

Tinsel Tavern is featured at Ballpark Village, with festive music, an ugly sweater party,...
Holiday pop-ups around the St. Louis area
File
Collinsville woman charged with dealing fatal dose of fentanyl
Graphic
2 officers injured when stolen car crashed into marked police vehicle in St. Louis
SIUE Men's Soccer team preparing to play in the NCAA tournament
SIUE Men's Soccer team preparing to play in the NCAA tournament