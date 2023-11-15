Surprise Squad
Near 70° Today, Cooler Air Arrives Friday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cool Mornings & Mild Afternoons Today & Thursday
  • Back to Near-Normal Temperatures Friday Into Weekend
  • 30% Chance of Showers Friday Morning

What’s Next: More mild November days are ahead as temperatures remain warmer than normal this afternoon and Thursday afternoon. The overnights and early mornings are still chilly, but overall, this is a warmer-than-normal pattern. After a cold front slides through St. Louis Friday morning, temperatures cool back to near-normal from Friday afternoon into the weekend. Rain chances are slim, but we could see a shower or two Friday. Sunshine returns Friday afternoon and Saturday. As of now, the weekend forecast is dry. It appears our local rain chances will be on the rise early next work-week as we slip into a more active weather pattern.

