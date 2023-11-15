Man shot, killed in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene of the 3900 block of Kingshighway Blvd. before 7:30 p.m. to find a man shot in the chest.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

