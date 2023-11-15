Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Man shot, killed in Penrose neighborhood

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed Tuesday in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene of the 3900 block of Kingshighway Blvd. before 7:30 p.m. to find a man shot in the chest.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center

Latest News

Fairview Heights residents’ petition to detach from East St. Louis school district dismissed
Fairview Heights residents’ petition to detach from East St. Louis school district dismissed
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Jim Beam partner to offer limited free Lyft rides home on Thanksgiving Eve
bears
Bear spotted in Jefferson County
Fake kidnapping scam cases rising locally
Fake kidnapping scam cases rising locally