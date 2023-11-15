Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Jury convicts woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

A jury convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend's water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A jury on Tuesday convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend’s water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her.

Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, told investigators she gave Lynn Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine in 2018, according to a criminal complaint. A Waukesha County jury found her guilty Tuesday of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of theft in connection with Hernan’s death, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Kurczewski’s attorneys did not speak with reporters following the verdict.

Hernan was found dead in her Pewaukee condo in October 2018 with crushed medication on her chest. According to a criminal complaint, Kurczewski called police and said her friend wasn’t conscious or breathing. Kurczewski said she was a family friend and had been checking on Hernan daily. She had said there was a possibility Hernan was suicidal.

The Waukesha County medical examiner ruled Hernan’s death a homicide after discovering tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in Visine, in Hernan’s system.

When investigators told Kurczewski that Hernan was poisoned and the scene was staged to look like a suicide, she said it was what Hernan wanted and she must have staged her own suicide, according to the complaint. Kurczewski later told investigators she brought Hernan a water bottle loaded with six bottles’ worth of Visine, according to the complaint.

Detectives also eventually concluded Kurczewski stole $290,000 from Hernan.

Kurczewski is set to be sentenced Dec. 7. The homicide charge carries a mandatory life sentence. The theft charges each carry a maximum five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City

Latest News

A jury convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend's water with eye drops and...
Woman found guilty of homicide in eye drop poisoning death
St. Louis wants your opinion to help shape future development in the city
St. Louis wants your opinion to help shape future development in the city
First Alert 4 Investigates: Metro East Greyhound crash spotlighting tractor-trailer highway...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Metro East Greyhound crash spotlighting tractor-trailer highway hazards
Months after Fields Foods closed, owner facing multiple lawsuits regarding business dealings
Months after Fields Foods closed, owner facing multiple lawsuits regarding business dealings