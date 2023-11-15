Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Holiday pop-ups around the St. Louis area

Tinsel Tavern is featured at Ballpark Village, with festive music, an ugly sweater party,...
Tinsel Tavern is featured at Ballpark Village, with festive music, an ugly sweater party, cocktails and festive food(Ballpark Village)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of holiday pop-ups in the St. Louis area.

  • The Train Shed and Union Station features the Sleigh Shed, which offers creative cocktails, holiday appetizers and desserts. It runs through December 31. More details can be found here.
  • Three Sixty in downtown St. Louis features Up on the Rooftop, which started November 7 and runs through December 30. More details can be found here.
  • Winterfest is being held at Kiener Plaza from November 18-December 31. It will feature ice skating, igloos underneath 100,000 twinkling lights and smores stations. More details can be found here.
  • Tinsel Tavern is featured at Ballpark Village, with festive music, an ugly sweater party, cocktails and festive food. More details can be found here.
  • Molly’s in Soulard is featuring Lit from November 24- December 23, which includes a Christmas-themed menu, costumes and more. More can be found here.
  • Le Meridian in Clayton is featuring the Chalet, which offers three holiday-themed experiences. More can be found here.
  • Planter’s House in Lafayette Square is featuring Sippin’ Santa, which runs from November 21-December 30. More information can be found here.
  • Public School House in Cottleville features The Toasted Chestnut, which includes food from Sugarfire Smokehouse, holiday-themed drinks and a walk-through an outdoor winter light display. More information can be found here.
  • The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin features Bling, which runs from December 1-December 23. It is available to anyone 21 and older. More information can be found here.
  • Small Change STL in South City features the Miracle Pop-Up from November 21-Decemeber 30. Proceeds will be donated to Santa’s Helper, Inc., a charity for children. More information can be found here.
  • Frosted, a Holiday Cocktail Experience is being held at Tower Grove Park.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
A.G. Bailey’s ‘Kim Gardner Report’ released

Latest News

File
Collinsville woman charged with dealing fatal dose of fentanyl
The BP Gas Station on West Florissant and Adelaide.
North City BP to close, staff to undergo conflict training after nuisance hearing
Graphic
2 officers injured when stolen car crashed into marked police vehicle in St. Louis
SIUE Men's Soccer team preparing to play in the NCAA tournament
SIUE Men's Soccer team preparing to play in the NCAA tournament
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis