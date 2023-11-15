Holiday pop-ups around the St. Louis area
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a list of holiday pop-ups in the St. Louis area.
- The Train Shed and Union Station features the Sleigh Shed, which offers creative cocktails, holiday appetizers and desserts. It runs through December 31. More details can be found here.
- Three Sixty in downtown St. Louis features Up on the Rooftop, which started November 7 and runs through December 30. More details can be found here.
- Winterfest is being held at Kiener Plaza from November 18-December 31. It will feature ice skating, igloos underneath 100,000 twinkling lights and smores stations. More details can be found here.
- Tinsel Tavern is featured at Ballpark Village, with festive music, an ugly sweater party, cocktails and festive food. More details can be found here.
- Molly’s in Soulard is featuring Lit from November 24- December 23, which includes a Christmas-themed menu, costumes and more. More can be found here.
- Le Meridian in Clayton is featuring the Chalet, which offers three holiday-themed experiences. More can be found here.
- Planter’s House in Lafayette Square is featuring Sippin’ Santa, which runs from November 21-December 30. More information can be found here.
- Public School House in Cottleville features The Toasted Chestnut, which includes food from Sugarfire Smokehouse, holiday-themed drinks and a walk-through an outdoor winter light display. More information can be found here.
- The Wolf Cafe in Ballwin features Bling, which runs from December 1-December 23. It is available to anyone 21 and older. More information can be found here.
- Small Change STL in South City features the Miracle Pop-Up from November 21-Decemeber 30. Proceeds will be donated to Santa’s Helper, Inc., a charity for children. More information can be found here.
- Frosted, a Holiday Cocktail Experience is being held at Tower Grove Park.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.