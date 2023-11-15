Forest Park Forever aims to make the park inclusive for all

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Forest Park is one of St. Louis’ greatest treasures.

“You can literally spend all day in forest park,” said Jessica Aschwege, who has been visiting the park for a decade.

It is a place where fun opportunities are endless. There are boat rentals, the St. Louis Zoo, 70 miles of walking trails and Art Hill. From the hottest summers to the coldest winters there is never a bad at the park.

“We want to make sure everyone feels welcome here and has something fun to do here,” John O’Gorman, Vice President of Development and Community Initiatives.

Forest Park Forever is a nonprofit organization that maintains all 1,300 acres of the park. The organization aims to make the park inclusive for all.

“It would be a mistake to think that we have all the answers, or the city’s park department has all the answers. We want to hear from people about what they would like to hear in those spaces,” said O’Gorman.

The Nature Playscape came from the vision of children while visitor input led to the groundbreaking of new basketball courts.

Forest Park Forever wants to spread the message that there is a space for everyone and an open mind for all new ideas.

“We’re trying to make sure that those voices that aren’t always heard, that we go out and listen to them. And to find out what we could do in a space like this that would attract them here,” said Aschwege.

Donations to Forest Park Forever help voices be heard and fund future projects so the park can grow with the community and meet everyone’s needs. Join KMOV on Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a year-end membership drive for Forest Park Forever.

