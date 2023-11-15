Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in St. Charles County that spread to another home as well.

The call came in just after midnight for a house fire on Expedition Trail Court. When firefighters arrived on scene, one home was on fire, extending to a neighboring home. Officials say a woman inside the heavily damaged home heard the fire and awoke her family, which includes a young child. Families from both homes escaped without injury.

Firefighters say the primary house sustained extensive damage, and the second home sustained damage on the outside, as well as a little on the inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews from St. Charles City, as well as Central County Fire were on the scene.

