Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in St. Charles County that spread to another home as well.

The call came in just after midnight for a house fire on Expedition Trail Court. When firefighters arrived on scene, one home was on fire, extending to a neighboring home. Officials say a woman inside the heavily damaged home heard the fire and awoke her family, which includes a young child. Families from both homes escaped without injury.

Firefighters say the primary house sustained extensive damage, and the second home sustained damage on the outside, as well as a little on the inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews from St. Charles City, as well as Central County Fire were on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner sits behind her attorneys in a St. Louis...
A.G. Bailey’s ‘Kim Gardner Report’ released

Latest News

Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
St. Louis wants your opinion to help shape future development in the city
St. Louis wants your opinion to help shape future development in the city
First Alert 4 Investigates: Metro East Greyhound crash spotlighting tractor-trailer highway...
First Alert 4 Investigates: Metro East Greyhound crash spotlighting tractor-trailer highway hazards
Months after Fields Foods closed, owner facing multiple lawsuits regarding business dealings
Months after Fields Foods closed, owner facing multiple lawsuits regarding business dealings