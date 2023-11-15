Dispensary distance bill to be introduced in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The battle against two dispensaries in Soulard continues.

First Alert 4 reported about dispensaries looking to open just steps away from Lift for Life Academy in Soulard.

This caused concern, but St. Louis does not have any ordinance against dispensaries near schools.

Now, Cara Spencer, the alderwoman representing Soulard is looking to change that.

Spencer plans to file a bill to add distance requirements back into law in St. Louis. She’ll propose that no dispensaries be allowed within 500 feet of a school, church or daycare facility.

But it will still need to be approved. The board took out a distance requirement in 2020.

