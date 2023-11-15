Surprise Squad
Cool Start, But Highs Reach Near 70 Wednesday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Cool Mornings & Mild Afternoons Through Thursday
  • Back to Near-Normal Temperatures Friday Into Weekend
  • 30% Chance of light Rain Friday Morning

What’s Next: More mild November days are ahead as temperatures remain warmer than normal in the afternoon hours. It still gets cool to chilly at night, but overall, this is a well-above-normal pattern. Temperatures cool back to near-normal from Friday into this weekend. Rain chances are slim, but we could see a light shower Friday (only about a 30% chance). But sunshine is expected to return Friday afternoon, and the weekend forecast is dry. It appears our local rain chances will be on the rise early next work-week.

