Cool Start, But Highs Reach Near 70 Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Cool Mornings & Mild Afternoons Through Thursday

Back to Near-Normal Temperatures Friday Into Weekend

30% Chance of light Rain Friday Morning

What’s Next: More mild November days are ahead as temperatures remain warmer than normal in the afternoon hours. It still gets cool to chilly at night, but overall, this is a well-above-normal pattern. Temperatures cool back to near-normal from Friday into this weekend. Rain chances are slim, but we could see a light shower Friday (only about a 30% chance). But sunshine is expected to return Friday afternoon, and the weekend forecast is dry. It appears our local rain chances will be on the rise early next work-week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.