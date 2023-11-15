Surprise Squad
Collinsville woman charged with dealing fatal dose of fentanyl

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Collinsville woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl that caused a man to overdose and die.

Tessa Webber, 25, is charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance: fentanyl, resulting in death.

According to court documents, the Fairview Heights Police Department began their investigation into a suspected fatal drug overdose on June 11. A man was found by his roommate, dead next to drug paraphernalia; the family of the victim confirmed he had a history of substance abuse.

“Collaboration between the Fairview Heights Police Department, DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office enabled law enforcement to bring just a little bit of justice to the victim’s family,” said Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched the man’s phone and found messages between him and Webber, which were indicative of a buyer-seller relationship for dealing drugs.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joseph Dixon, head of Drug Enforcement Administration investigations in southern Illinois. “Drug traffickers are driving addiction and increasing their profits by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs. By arresting and prosecuting the individuals behind the deaths, we send a clear message: if your drug dealing kills someone, you will pay.”

The victim’s toxicology report listed his cause of death as a “drug/poisoning overdose,” and traces of amphetamine, meth and fentanyl were present in his body. Court documents allege that Webber sold the victim two fentanyl pills on June 9.

If convicted, Webber could face up to life in prison; distribution of a controlled substance: fentanyl, resulting in death, is punishable by no less than 20 years in federal prison.

DEA and the Fairview Heights Police Department are contributing to the investigation.

