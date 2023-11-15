Surprise Squad
Charges refused against security guard who shot, killed man in Ferguson

A security guard is now free after he was charged in a gas station killing he says was self-defense.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A security guard is now free after he was charged in a gas station killing he says was self-defense.

Last month, Maury Adams was working security at the QuikTrip on West Florissant in Ferguson.

Investigators said Adams got into a fight with a customer. Then, the two men shot at each other, and the customer died.

County prosecutors charged Adams with manslaughter, but a grand jury said it didn’t see enough evidence for charges.

First Alert 4 Investigates sat down with a lawyer who knows Adams’ family, and he said investigators didn’t get the full picture, saying the customer shot at Adams unprovoked and Adams pulled out his gun to protect himself and others in the store.

“Anyone has the right to defend themselves and defend the other people,” Scott Sherman, a lawyer and friend of the Adams family said. “And there are a lot of people, including a store clerk and a manager and other customers who got to go home to their families later that day and hug them. And if it wasn’t for Maury Adams, I’m not sure that they would be able to do that.”

Surveillance video of the shooting has not been made public.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office has dropped all criminal charges against Adams.

