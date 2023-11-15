Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Jim Beam partner to offer limited free Lyft rides home on Thanksgiving Eve

(unsplash.com)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam are partnering to offer free rides home the day before Thanksgiving across Missouri.

From 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 2 a.m. on Nov. 23, a limited number of free rides home through Lyft will be available to people in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.

Missourians can access the ride home, up to a $30 value, using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS23.

“Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to continue to sponsor Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Jim Beam to help Missourians celebrate Thanksgiving Eve while also enjoying a safe ride home,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri.

The Safe Home program is a social responsibility program that aims to make planning a safe ride home before a night out a habit.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away

Latest News

bears
Bear spotted in Jefferson County
Fake kidnapping scam cases rising locally
Fake kidnapping scam cases rising locally
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis