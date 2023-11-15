Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Jim Beam partner to offer limited free Lyft rides home on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Jim Beam are partnering to offer free rides home the day before Thanksgiving across Missouri.

From 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 2 a.m. on Nov. 23, a limited number of free rides home through Lyft will be available to people in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.

Missourians can access the ride home, up to a $30 value, using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS23.

“Breakthru Beverage Missouri is pleased to continue to sponsor Safe Home After Every Occasion with the generous help of our supplier partner Jim Beam to help Missourians celebrate Thanksgiving Eve while also enjoying a safe ride home,” said Scott Johnson, Executive Vice President of Breakthru Beverage Missouri.

The Safe Home program is a social responsibility program that aims to make planning a safe ride home before a night out a habit.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.