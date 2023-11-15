Surprise Squad
Bear spotted in Jefferson County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Conservationists say a growing bear population in Missouri may mean more sightings this fall.

People in a Jefferson County told First Alert 4 they have spotted one at least twice in the past few days, but no one has snapped a photo yet. The Missouri Department of Conservation said they have received reports too that the bear was near Timberline Drive near Highway 30.

Conservationists said they are expecting increased bear activity because of a poor acorn crop in Missouri forests, which means bears may be more likely to venture into residential areas as they scavenge for food. The conservation department said bears will continue scavenging for another month or so before going into hibernation.

