2 officers injured when stolen car crashed into marked police vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Four suspects are in custody after a marked police vehicle was hit by a stolen car in the City of St. Louis.

Officers from the St. Louis Police Department’s Mobile Reserve Unit were conducting a tactical operation with the help of the Metro Air Support Unit in relation to a stolen 2015 Chrysler 300 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spike stripes were successfully deployed and the car hit a marked police vehicle and overturned in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge.

The four suspects were taken into custody. They were taken to a local hospital for an evaluation prior to being booked.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

