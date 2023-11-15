Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

2 officers injured when stolen car crashed into marked police vehicle in St. Louis

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Four suspects are in custody after a marked police vehicle was hit by a stolen car in the City of St. Louis.

Officers from the St. Louis Police Department’s Mobile Reserve Unit were conducting a tactical operation with the help of the Metro Air Support Unit in relation to a stolen 2015 Chrysler 300 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spike stripes were successfully deployed and the car hit a marked police vehicle and overturned in the 5700 block of Natural Bridge.

The four suspects were taken into custody. They were taken to a local hospital for an evaluation prior to being booked.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the hospital and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Fire in St. Charles Co. spreads from one home to another
