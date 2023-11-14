World Chess Hall of Fame hosting tournament this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some of the world’s greatest chess players are coming to St. Louis this week as the World Chess Hall of Fame is hosting one of its biggest events of the year starting Tuesday.

It’s the St. Louis rapid and blitz and the Sinquefield Cup, which is some of the fastest most intense chess out there. The games go quickly and when the action starts.

International grandmaster and Hall of Fame spokesperson Yasser Seirawan Will be providing commentary for all of the matches.

He says the goal for the Hall of Fame is accessibility, bringing lifelong players and fans together with people who may be newer to the game.

“Really family-oriented,” Seirawan said. “We really want children to come and feel welcome. You can get a roll-up board, a vinyl roll-up board, a plastic set that could cost you $30 that would literally last you a lifetime.”

The World Chess Hall of Fame is located in the Central West End and hosts classes for all skill levels.

The tournament will be live-streamed on their website and will also be shown across the street at the St. Louis Chess Club.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.