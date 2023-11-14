Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

World Chess Hall of Fame hosting tournament this week

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some of the world’s greatest chess players are coming to St. Louis this week as the World Chess Hall of Fame is hosting one of its biggest events of the year starting Tuesday.

It’s the St. Louis rapid and blitz and the Sinquefield Cup, which is some of the fastest most intense chess out there. The games go quickly and when the action starts.

International grandmaster and Hall of Fame spokesperson Yasser Seirawan Will be providing commentary for all of the matches.

He says the goal for the Hall of Fame is accessibility, bringing lifelong players and fans together with people who may be newer to the game.

“Really family-oriented,” Seirawan said. “We really want children to come and feel welcome. You can get a roll-up board, a vinyl roll-up board, a plastic set that could cost you $30 that would literally last you a lifetime.”

The World Chess Hall of Fame is located in the Central West End and hosts classes for all skill levels.

The tournament will be live-streamed on their website and will also be shown across the street at the St. Louis Chess Club.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away

Latest News

The scene after a stolen car crashed in St. Louis County on Nov. 14, 2023.
12-year-old, teenager in custody after pursuit involving stolen car
stop sign
Imperial residents raise concerns over people blowing through stop sign outside their neighborhood
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
Surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the Kuts by Kurtis burglary.
WANTED: St. Louis police searching for men who stole $20K worth of property from barber