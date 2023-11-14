WANTED: St. Louis police searching for men who stole $20K worth of property from barber

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help identifying the men accused of stealing from a local barber shop.

According to officers, the men stole around $20,000 worth of property from Kuts by Kurtis in the 2900 block of Cherokee on Nov. 5. Among the stolen items were clipper blades, barbers clippers, blade guards and bottles of cologne.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage breaking into the business. Police later released surveillance images in hopes that someone could identify the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

