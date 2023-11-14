Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

WANTED: St. Louis police searching for men who stole $20K worth of property from barber

Surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the Kuts by Kurtis burglary.
Surveillance images of the suspects wanted in the Kuts by Kurtis burglary.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help identifying the men accused of stealing from a local barber shop.

According to officers, the men stole around $20,000 worth of property from Kuts by Kurtis in the 2900 block of Cherokee on Nov. 5. Among the stolen items were clipper blades, barbers clippers, blade guards and bottles of cologne.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage breaking into the business. Police later released surveillance images in hopes that someone could identify the suspects. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
Millstadt Police arrest man driving look-alike police vehicles
Millstadt Police arrest person driving look-alike police vehicles
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of "Friends," from left, David Schwimmer,...
50 best ‘Friends’ episodes of all time
Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, and Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, appear in PSA for the National...
Missouri, Kansas governors release PSA encouraging citizens to ‘disagree better’
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: November 14, 2023
Traffic alert generic
Traffic Alert: Lanes of WB I-64 to close in St. Clair County this month, delays expected