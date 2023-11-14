Voting underway in Wentzville in tentative UAW deal with General Motors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of United Auto Workers are deciding Tuesday whether to approve a tentative deal Local 2250 has struck with General Motors. The vote comes after a weeks-long strike in which union members asked for higher pay, better pensions and even a four-day workweek.

Autoworkers in Wentzville went on strike in mid-September and wrapped at the end of October as GM came forward with the deal.

Workers initially asked for a 40% boost in pay, better pension and a 32-hour workweek. The tentative deal undergoing a vote Tuesday includes 25% wage increases and the restoration of Cost of Living Adjustments, mirroring deals brokered with Ford and Stellantis.

Tuesday’s vote comes on the heels of similar votes across the country - votes that didn’t pass. In the last 48 hours, Ford production workers who belong to the UAW in Louisville, Kentucky voted down their agreement.

That vote comes after a union in Flint, Michigan voted “no” on their proposed contract with GM. Both no votes have been close with just more than 50% of workers voting to reject the contract.

An expert with knowledge of the situation in Flint says the “no” could represent a deeper divide within the union.

“There are differences of interest within the UAW membership,” business professor at the University of Michigan Erik Gordon says. “There are people who are within a few years of retirement. They’re more interested in getting what they can get now and getting retirement benefits. There are younger workers who say, ‘I want to have this job for twenty years. Don’t do anything that blasts that up.’”

If the deal is not ratified by UAW members, it could send the proposals back to GM for renegotiation with the union. If nothing changes, Local 2250 President Katie Deatherage says her team could leave the assembly lines once again for the picket lines.

“It’s good to see [employees] back to work and back to normal,” Deatherage previously told First Alert 4. “[But] there’s a possibility it’ll be voted down,” she said. “Only time will tell.”

Voting in Wentzville for UAW members started Tuesday at 4:30 a.m. and will continue through Wednesday. More details on location and requirements can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.