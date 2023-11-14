St. Charles County effort to oppose St. Louis plan to bring migrants into the city stalls; will come back for possible vote later

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An effort by some St. Charles County leaders that aims to stop a plan to bring migrants from Chicago to the St. Louis region temporarily stalled Monday night, but not before a heated debate.

The county council did not vote on the resolution because two co-sponsors were not present at the meeting.

Jose Ponce was one of several opponents of the resolution that showed up at the meeting. He is with the St Louis Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is working to bring up the Hispanic population of the St. Louis region, which hovers around 4%.

“What we want is the opportunity to bring legal representatives here to our city to be able to compete with other markets for job availability and new hires,” said Ponce.

Ponce testified against the resolution, which states it’s “opposing the importation of illegal immigrants into the region.”

It comes as the International Institute aims to bring migrants to St Louis as part of a federal program. They’d come from Chicago, which is a sanctuary city.

“Apparently it’s not working out so well for them because they’re trying to ship them off to other cities,” said Councilman Joe Brazil.

While the international institute said all the migrants would be in the United States legally, County Councilman Joe Brazil calls them illegal immigrants and said Congress never approved of the program.

“So you could say it was passed by the federal government, but it was not passed by Congress,” said Brazil.

Something Ponce takes issue with.

“We’re talking about legal immigrants here that are coming to this country that have been vetted already by US immigration. They have to!” said Ponce.

The migrants that would come here would get three months of housing and other support, including job training.

During the meeting, President and CEO of the International Institute Arrey Obenson said these migrants will contribute to the region.

“We see this program as an opportunity for us to revitalize the population of St Louis,” said Obenson.

Brazil said the City of St Louis cannot handle immigrants.

“The crime rate is the highest in the country, and they want to bring more people in? People who are not familiar with our culture and our laws? Does that sound like a good idea? I don’t think it is,” said Brazil.

After holding off on voting Monday, the council will re-evaluate it at the next meeting, but it got a harsh rebuke from two council members.

“I think this resolution is poorly researched and poorly put together,” said Councilman Mike Elam.

In a statement from the Mayor of St Louis, Tishaura Jones’s office, they said they’re working to build a path for migrants to become city residents.

“If immigrants aren’t welcome in St. Charles County, they are certainly welcome in the City of St. Louis,” read the statement.

