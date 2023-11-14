Surprise Squad
Soup-N-Share spreads love, nourishment with the help of St. Louis Area Foodbank

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One Metro East organization is working to spread love and nourishment in Madison County.

“Love gives. You know love is an action word and so that’s what we do,” said Sherrie Hare with the Soup-N-Share Outreach Program.

Hare said that Soup-N-Share wouldn’t be able to get far without the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Soup-N-Share is just one of 600 partners across the bi-state that receive food and other basic needs from the St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Ameren Illinois volunteers were also on hand to unload a truckload of food, as well as a hefty donation.

Spaces like the Soup-N-Share that had Ameren stepping up to help the St. Louis Area Foodbank, matching donations, doubling what you give, all through the month of November.

