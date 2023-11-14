Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department

A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.(Live Oak Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas arrested a man after a camera installed by the city was stolen but continued to send images to the police department.

The Live Oak Police Department made a Facebook post on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The department said a city-installed game camera had been stolen. However, the camera still transmitted images to the officials, with many images featuring the suspect in detail.

Police shared the images with the Del Rio Police Department, which also shared them on its social media pages.

Eventually, the suspect was located and taken into custody, according to the department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away

Latest News

Country musician Oliver Anthony announced a 2024 world tour.
Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour
chess
World Chess Hall of Fame hosting tournament this week
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Georgia district attorney who charged Trump expects his trial to be underway over Election Day
A fight seems to have nearly broken out a congressional hearing.
GOP senator challenges Teamsters head to a fight in a fiery exchange at a hearing
A fight seems to have nearly broken out a congressional hearing.
Senator challenges witness to fistfight in hearing