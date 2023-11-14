Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Police: Children, daycare staff witnessed murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare

Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.
Two people were found dead after a shooting outside Milestone Academy Monday night.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say the children of the couple who died in a Monday night murder-suicide at Milestone Academy witnessed the moments it occurred.

Grain Valley Police said the murder-suicide between 31-year-old Randal Gilmore and his wife, 33-year-old Shasta Gilmore, was also witnessed by other daycare attendees and staff awaiting parent/guardian pickup on Monday night. Randal was named the suspect and Shasta was the victim, according to GVPD.

The incident happened shortly before the facility’s closing time of 6 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children who were left behind, the family, as well as witnesses and the entire Milestone Academy community,” GVPD said.

Milestone Academy said it will re-open on Wednesday, Nov. 15 after being closed Tuesday. Counselors from the Grain Valley School District will be on hand to provide the public with resources to deal with the tragedy.

READ MORE: Two people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Grain Valley daycare

Grain Valley Police Chief Ed Turner said he was heartbroken by the violence and focused on helping the children of the Gilmores.

“We are continuing to keep the children in our thoughts and prayers,” Turner said. “The Grain Valley Police Department works diligently to provide the highest level of service to those who find themselves in troubling relationships. We stand ready to support and aid anyone in need of help.

“Moving forward, the children are a primary concern. We are working with our area partners to provide wrap-around services to the children, family, and community.”

In a Facebook post, Milestone Academy’s directors and owners said the children, who attend the center, are safe with their family.

Dear Milestone Academy Families and Grain Valley Community. I write with a heavy heart to inform you of a tragic...

Posted by Milestone Academy on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center

Latest News

Fairview Heights residents’ petition to detach from East St. Louis school district dismissed
Fairview Heights residents’ petition to detach from East St. Louis school district dismissed
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Jim Beam partner to offer limited free Lyft rides home on Thanksgiving Eve
bears
Bear spotted in Jefferson County
Fake kidnapping scam cases rising locally
Fake kidnapping scam cases rising locally
Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis
‘They can come here’: Mayor Jones fires back at St. Charles County attempt to block immigrants from moving to St. Louis