MSD rate hike proposal goes to voters in April

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District’s board of trustees gave approval for a rate hike proposal to be decided by voters in April.

“No one wants to see their bills go up,” said Paul Sableman, an MSD customer.

MSD is under a consent decree to do $7.3 billion worth of projects over a more-than-20-year timeline to stop sewer overflows and sewer discharges into rivers. MSD says it needs $750 million to pay for the next 4-year cycle of projects.

Brian Hoelscher is MSD’s executive director and chief executive officer.

“The next four years, 98% of the projects are mandated by the federal government, through either regulation or the consent decree,” he said.

In April, voters will decide if MSD can borrow the money to fund the projects and pay off the loan over time. If so, the average customer’s bill will rise 32% from 2024 to 2028. If voters reject the proposal, rates will rise more quickly and go higher. Hoelscher compares the difference to buying a car.

“I have to buy a car every year for the next four years. Do I want to borrow money every year, or do I want to pay cash every year? And that’s why you end up with the differences,” said Hoelscher.

If voters turn down the proposal to borrow the money, an average customer with a bill of $57 a month will see their bill rise to $104 in 2026 and then drop down to $87 in 2028. But monthly bills will jump an average of 54% in five years.

Shea Cunningham worries about those customers with a low income and the disenfranchised.

“Those people are going to be really affected,” she said.

Hoelscher said the rate increase would include funding to help customers struggling to pay their bills.

