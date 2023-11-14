Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Mild Pattern Continues Through Thursday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cool Mornings & Mild Afternoons Through Thursday
  • Back to Near-Normal Temperatures Friday Into Weekend
  • Chance of Rain Friday & Early Next Week

What’s Next: More mild November days are ahead as temperatures remain warmer than normal in the afternoon hours. It still gets cool to chilly at night, but overall, this is a well-above-normal pattern. Temperatures cool back to near-normal from Friday into this weekend. Rain chances are slim, but we could see a light shower Friday (only about a 30% chance). But sunshine is expected to return Friday afternoon, and the weekend forecast is dry. It appears our local rain chances will be on the rise early next work-week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Millstadt Police arrest man driving look-alike police vehicles
Millstadt Police arrest person driving look-alike police vehicles
Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood
‘A very cold decision’: Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood

Latest News

Mild November Days This Week
Mild November Days This Week
Dry & Warmer-Than-Normal Pattern Locked In
Dry & Warmer-Than-Normal Pattern Locked In
Dry & Warmer-Than-Normal Pattern Locked In
Above Average Temperatures All Week Long
Above Average Temperatures All Week Long