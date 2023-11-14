Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near 14th and Clark before 4 p.m. First Alert 4 crews on the scene spotted crime scene tape between the Enterprise Center and the MetroLink station. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

According to police, the victim and suspect, who know one another, were in an argument at the time of the shooting. A gun was reportedly recovered from the scene.

The St. Louis Blues are taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Enterprise Center at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.