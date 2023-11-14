Traffic Alert: Lanes of WB I-64 to close in St. Clair County this month, delays expected

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The two right lanes of westbound I-64 will be closed at IL 111/Kingshighway daily for repairs to IL 111. The repairs are expected to last three weeks.

The closures start Wednesday, November 15, and will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The ramp from northbound 111 onto I-64 will also be closed throughout the repairs, including Thanksgiving weekend.

All I-64 lanes will reopen Wednesday, November 22, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The two right lanes will close again the following Monday at 9 a.m. and repairs will continue.

IDOT said to expect delays and allow for extra travel time.

