Traffic Alert: Lanes of WB I-64 to close in St. Clair County this month, delays expected

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The two right lanes of westbound I-64 will be closed at IL 111/Kingshighway daily for repairs to IL 111. The repairs are expected to last three weeks.

The closures start Wednesday, November 15, and will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The ramp from northbound 111 onto I-64 will also be closed throughout the repairs, including Thanksgiving weekend.

All I-64 lanes will reopen Wednesday, November 22, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The two right lanes will close again the following Monday at 9 a.m. and repairs will continue.

IDOT said to expect delays and allow for extra travel time.

