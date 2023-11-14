KMOV hosting A Day 4 Forest Park telethon Dec. 6

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV has once again partnered with Forest Park Forever on its year-end membership drive. We are asking you to join us on Wednesday, December 6 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a very special Day 4 Forest Park! This day will focus on our region’s greatest civic treasure – a place of beauty and joy for millions of visitors each year!

Forest Park Forever is a private nonprofit conservancy that partners with the City of St. Louis to restore, maintain and sustain Forest Park. At 1,300 acres and filled with historic structures and expansive greenspace, Forest Park is expensive to care for. Your donations are crucial and help maintain our park – planting trees and flowers, maintaining the popular recreation path, adding visitor amenities, maintaining iconic sites like the Emerson Grand Basin and the World’s Fair Pavilion and so much more.

Now is the perfect time to give.

Call on December 7 to become a Forest Park Forever member and make twice the impact. You can donate online, text KMOV in all caps to 53-555 or call (314) 222-5242.

