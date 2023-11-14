‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The family of Benjamin Merritt, 34, describes him as a hardworking and loving father of two.

On Friday, St. Louis County says two drivers got into an argument on 141 near Gravois Bluffs. Police say the road rage escalated into a shooting.

According to court documents, “After stopping traffic, Victim got out of his car to approach Defendant who was still in his vehicle. After victim flicked his cigarette at Defendant’s face and was returning to his own vehicle the Defendant shot him in the back. The gun shot caused the death of the victim.”

Family members tell First Alert 4 that Merritt was heading to work, his first job of the day for his landscaping company.

His fiance shared a statement, “his son, Granty (Grant), and, daughter, Princess Pipey (Piper), were his reason for living and everything he did was to create the best life for our family where we could spend as much time as possible together,” she said.

The statement goes on to say, " he was an integral part of our family and his absence is unbearable and unreal to us; I’m not sure how we will manage without him and his irreplaceable presence.”

On Monday, the defendant, Robert Mulkey, had his first court appearance. He’s charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains locked up but has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family of Benjamin Merritt.

“The loss of a loved one always leaves a permanent hole filled only with grief, but we want to provide some financial relief in this very difficult time for Samantha so she can focus on emotionally healing from this inexplicable loss with her family,” reads the fundraising page.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.