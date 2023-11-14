Amazon announces new solar farm in Warren County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon is expanding its renewable energy programs in Missouri.

The company plans to build a new solar farm in Warren County.

This will be Amazon’s fourth solar farm in the state and the closest to the St. Louis metro.

Amazon currently has renewable energy projects in 21 U.S. states and 26 countries

Right now, the company says it has enough wind and solar farms to power more than 6 million homes.

