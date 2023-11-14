Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

Amazon announces new solar farm in Warren County

Amazon is expanding its renewable energy programs in Missouri.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Amazon is expanding its renewable energy programs in Missouri.

The company plans to build a new solar farm in Warren County.

This will be Amazon’s fourth solar farm in the state and the closest to the St. Louis metro.

Amazon currently has renewable energy projects in 21 U.S. states and 26 countries

Right now, the company says it has enough wind and solar farms to power more than 6 million homes.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
Woman pepper-sprayed, robbed while inside hotel room in St. Louis
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Robert Mulkey, 53, of Crystal...
Victim named, suspect charged in deadly road-rage shooting near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs in Fenton

Latest News

St. Charles County effort to oppose St. Louis plan to bring migrants into the city stalls; will...
St. Charles County effort to oppose St. Louis plan to bring migrants into the city stalls; will come back for possible vote later
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Of those deer harvested Nov. 11-12, conservationists say 53,159 were antlered bucks, 7,163 were...
MDC reports more than 90K deer harvested during firearms opening weekend