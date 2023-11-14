Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Thanks4Giving

12-year-old, teenager in custody after pursuit involving stolen car

The scene after a stolen car crashed in St. Louis County on Nov. 14, 2023.
The scene after a stolen car crashed in St. Louis County on Nov. 14, 2023.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A teenager and 12-year-old are in custody after a stolen car crashed in St. Louis County Tuesday.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers from the Jennings Precinct saw a car that had reportedly been carjacked out of Ferguson earlier in the day. Officers attempted to stop the car at West Florissant Avenue and Sunbury Avenue but the car continued. Police then initiated a pursuit.

About 10 minutes later, the car hit a curb and caught fire in the area of Hodiamont Avenue and Kennerly Road. No injuries were reported.

A 12-year-old and 15-year-old were taken into custody. A stolen gun was also found at the scene, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 7500 block of Wydown Boulevard.
Major Case activated to investigate homicide in Clayton
Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
‘His absence is unbearable’: Father of 2 killed during St. Louis County road rage incident
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Army Veteran, wife carjacked in broad daylight in North City
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former St. Clair High School teacher said she has made nearly $1 million on OnlyFans
Suspect charged
Police say man’s prayer caused ax-wielding carjacker in St. Louis to walk away

Latest News

AG releases report on Kim Gardner
stop sign
Imperial residents raise concerns over people blowing through stop sign outside their neighborhood
A heavy police presence in downtown St. Louis between a MetroLink station and the Enterprise...
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center
Man shot in the head outside the Enterprise Center