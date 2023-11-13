‘A very cold decision’: Webster Groves council opts to not buyout 4 unlivable homes from 2022 flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bridget Moran has been forced to wait for over 15 months after a flood destroyed her home in July 2022. Last week, she was told that her patience did not pay off, as the government will not be buying out her house.

Moran showed First Alert 4 what’s left of her former home. Essentially, everything inside at this point isn’t salvageable.

At the time of the flood, Moran wasn’t even home, and her dog, Duke, had to be rescued from the basement by a sitter. The flood completely inundated her basement and covered several feet of the main floor.

When she saw all the damage, she didn’t know what she’d do.

“I was thinking, where am I going to go now?” said Moran.

Her home was deemed unlivable by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She’s lived in St Louis City for over a year, waiting to hear about a possible buyout of her home.

Recently, she got word that FEMA would pay for 75% of the buyout.

“People that we talked to at FEMA, that once it went to FEMA, It was kind of a done deal,” said Moran.

But the situation flipped last week, as the Webster Groves City Council voted to deny all four buyouts they were considering, including Moran’s home. The council discussed the topic for some length and even heavily considered buying out Moran and one other resident before deciding against it.

“They’ve just walked away from us, and they’re victim shaming us now, telling us we shouldn’t have bought our houses in a flood zone,” said Moran.

Moran’s home is in a flood plain, and the council did cite that as one reason for denying the buyout.

But city leaders also feared setting a precedent. Specifically, they worried that if they bail out flooded homeowners from 2022, they may be required to buyout homeowners in future floods.

“We will constantly be faced with the expectation that we make people whole when this happens,” said Councilwoman Karen Alexander.

Council members worried about climate change making these events more frequent in Webster Groves.

“Our flooding in Webster Groves is only going to increase,” said Councilmember David Franklin.

“Council is responsible for all taxpayer dollars, making long-term plans for how those taxpayer dollars are allocated, it’s difficult, and we don’t have new revenue streams coming in,” said Dr. Marie Peoples, City Manager of Webster Groves.

Peoples called it a “heart-wrenching decision” by the council, but she said some Webster Groves residents didn’t want their tax dollars going to buyouts.

The city previously bought out two flooded homes but only needed to pay 10%, with FEMA covering the rest.

In total, it would have cost Webster Groves over $300,000 to buy out and demolish all four homes. Moran’s would have been around $80,000.

“We’re still talking about a handful of residents and are asking the broader community to subsidize that,” said Mayor Laura Arnold.

Councilman Franklin even mentioned that in the future, the city could even put these questions on the ballot for residents to decide.

It’s unclear if there was any consensus in the city for these buyouts.

“We’ve heard from community members on both sides of the conversation. It was not a slam dunk conversation; many community members weren’t in favor while others certainly were,” said Peoples.

Moran doesn’t believe that her home being in a floodplain should have precluded the city from acting on it.

“Does your rainwater go in your yard? No, it goes in Deer Creek, and it goes in my yard, so yeah, I think Webster is responsible.,” said Moran.

Moran pushed back hard to the council’s decision, joined by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Keith Weldon.

“I think they set a precedent that we’re not going to help you,” said Kathy Weldon.

“It did feel like a very cold decision,” said Keith Weldon.

Meanwhile, Moran said she has no clue how she can afford to tear down and rebuild.

“I lost my house! Do you think I have the money to tear this house down? No!” said Moran.

Peoples said the city will waive all fees for demolitions, and deadlines are flexible.

