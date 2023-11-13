Two men plea guilty to 2020 Jefferson County carjacking that permanently injured man

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men plead guilty to their involvement in a 2020 carjacking in Jefferson County that permanently injured a victim.

Matthew Carver, 31, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brandon Vandoren, 29, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty on Nov. 8 to one count of carjacking.

Prosecutors with the U.S. District Court said that in May 2020, Carver and Vandoren were involved in a carjacking at a MotoMart gas station in Jefferson County. Prosecutors said that the two drove to the MotoMart in a stolen car, intending to steal another vehicle. They said Carver was driving and dropped off Vandoren, who got into a Saturn Aura and began driving away.

The owner of the Aura who was inside the store ran outside and threw a can of Coke at the Aura. Prosecutors then said that Candoren hit the victim with the Aura and fled. The owner of the Aura nearly died from their injuries and has been left with permanent injuries.

Carver and Vandoren both fled the scene and from police.

Carver crashed the vehicle he was driving, fled on foot, and was detained after resisting arrest, according to his plea agreement.

The day after the carjacking, police found the Aura at a motel in St. Louis County. Vandoren was arrested when he answered after police knocked on the door to his motel room door. In the motel room, police found a firearm, according to his plea agreement. Vandoren was a convicted felon and not allowed to own a firearm.

Carver and Candoren are scheduled to be sentenced in February.

The carjacking charge carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison. The felon in possession charge carries a charge of up to 10 years in prison.

