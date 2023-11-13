Surprise Squad
Surveillance video captures two thieves stealing from produce stand in St. Peters

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two men who they say were caught on surveillance camera stealing from a produce stand in St. Peters.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at Orlando’s Produce, located in the 7800 block of Mexico Road. Police tell First Alert 4 the suspects stole money and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to call 636-278-1000 and leave an anonymous tip.

