Surveillance video captures two thieves stealing from produce stand in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two men who they say were caught on surveillance camera stealing from a produce stand in St. Peters.

The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at Orlando’s Produce, located in the 7800 block of Mexico Road. Police tell First Alert 4 the suspects stole money and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to call 636-278-1000 and leave an anonymous tip.

