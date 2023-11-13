Surprise Squad
Police in St. Louis County and City work to catch thieves after rash of car break-ins

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tyler Adolphson woke early last week to his dog barking and the sound of glass breaking. For the third time, he was the victim of a car break-in. But he’s not alone.

“It just seems like it’s happening more, and I’m kind of at a loss for words at this point,” said Adolphson.

His truck window was broken in his Benton Park neighborhood Tuesday morning. He said police told him there were dozens of others in the neighborhood. The next night, a similar situation happened in the Central West End.

Surveillance video from the CWE Neighborhood Security Initiative captured a thief breaking a window of a car on Euclid.

But it’s not just St. Louis City Police battling car thieves

In Richmond Heights, there have been multiple reports in the last month of car break-ins outside of The Esquire movie theater, Scnucks and St. Mary’s Hospital.

“We take the safety and security of our customers and teammates seriously. One year ago, we installed a LiveView trailer on the parking lot outside of our Richmond Center store. The trailer has made a positive impact as it allows us to collaborate with law enforcement when necessary. Also, the LiveView trailer has the capabilities to intervene and potentially interrupt illegal activities,” said Matt Redmond, Director of Security for Schnucks.

In North County, a church is turning to private security.

“Over the past several weeks, there have been three multi-car break-ins on our parish grounds,” said Fr. Patrick Hayden, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

“While these acts have not involved violence to any individuals, some parishioners have expressed safety concerns,” Hayden said. “I want to assure everyone that as additional support for our wonderful local law enforcement, we have hired the services of a private security firm.”

Police recommend not keeping anything of value in your car, especially as the holidays approach. But victims say they’re already following that advice.

“I don’t keep anything in my car where they would have seen something on the seat,” said Adolphson. “You broke in for no reason at all.”

